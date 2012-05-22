INSTANT MBA: Create A Board Of Advisors Immediately

Photo: Shelly Sun

Today’s advice comes from our interview with BrightStar’s CEO Shelly Sun:“Don’t put off creating a board of advisors.”



Sun says that when starting a new business, you need to seek out people who offset your own skills.

For example, if you have experience in accounting and marketing, choose people who are knowledgeable in law and strategy to support the growth of your company.

This board will also provide support for you when you need it since it’s not recommended to discuss your entrepreneurship problems with family, friends or customers.

“New business leaders don’t always realise how lonely it can be at the top. There’s so many benefits that come from having this support group.”

