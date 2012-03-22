INSTANT MBA: Corporate Culture Shifts Require A Complete 180 Degree Turn

Photo: Youtube/Georgebbradt

Today’s advice comes from former Coca-Cola executive George Bradt’s column at Forbes.“You can start a cultural change with organizational changes or strategic changes. But until the operations change, nothing will stick.”



To truly change a company’s corporate culture, helping employees break ingrained bad habits is required, said Bradt, a Wharton Business School graduate and author of The New Leader’s 100-Day Action Plan: How to Take Charge, Build Your Team, and Get Immediate Results

. Setting specific goals, getting key leaders onboard and developing a strategic plan are all key steps in the process.

“But fear not; it can be done. Don’t give up. Find the chinks in the armour. Find the ambiguities and drive your cultural change right through them. It’s worth the effort because corporate culture is the only truly sustainable competitive advantage.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.