INSTANT MBA: Content Is King

Today’s advice comes from Bill Watkins, CEO of Seagate.





“People worry that newspapers are going out of business. So what? It’s the content that’s important.

“No one gives a sh*t about the delivery mechanism. Think about mail. You had the Pony Express, truck delivery, airmail, email. You don’t care how it gets to you.

“I read more now than I ever did, but I get it off my PC. I don’t need to go down to the end of the driveway and pick up the newspaper.

“It’s the content that’s most important.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.