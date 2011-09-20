INSTANT MBA: Considering Going Public? Be Careful What You Wish For

Today’s advice comes from LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner’s interview with the Wall Street Journal:



“A lot of the companies today that are on a trajectory ultimately to go public will experience hypergrowth … What advice would I give to hypergrowth companies? An old friend of mine once described it this way: When you send a rocket out into space, if its launch trajectory is off by inches, it can be off by miles out in orbit.”

LinkedIn went public in May, and on its first day of trading, its shares doubled in value, inspiring other web-based companies to try their hands at public trading too. Some others haven’t been as successful, and some have backed off the IPO talk.

The IPO push is not fuelled only by successes, but also because of the social infrastructure that’s part of every day life, Weiner suggests. Companies are as committed as ever to revolutionizing respective fields and achieving their full potential, he says, in large part because of the robust, rapid-fire idea-sharing online.

But jumping the gun can be a severe blow. If a company isn’t quite ripe enough to go public, the decision to do so — even despite potential initial success — risks being a severe setback.

