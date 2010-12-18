INSTANT MBA: Figure Out An Awesome Slogan That Sums Up Your Brand And Plaster It Everywhere

Photo: danschawbel.com

Today’s lesson comes from Dan Schawbel, founder of Millennial Branding LLC: “Your brand is the overall experience and relationship you have with your audience. To establish your brand, you have to think about your values, mission and vision, and the attributes you would like your brand to convey.



It also helps to have a strong slogan and a position in the marketplace that’s different than what your competitors have. To communicate your brand, you need to select one or more platforms, which could include a blog, social-networking profiles, a podcast series or magazine column.

By generating publicity and awareness for your brand, your audience will know about it, and if it resonates, you will get new customers. And by meeting and exceeding expectations for your brand over time, you will establish a reputation. Your brand will mature through word-of-mouth. In this way, your brand becomes a promise to your customers that you will deliver and satisfy their needs..”

