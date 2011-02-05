INSTANT MBA: Choose A Mentor You Actually Like

Today’s lesson comes from Martha Samuelson, president and C.E.O. of the Analysis Group, a top consulting firm.



“One of the greatest mistakes people make with mentors is they try to snow them, as opposed to asking for help.

I think picking a mentor for political reasons is a big mistake. Find somebody you like, and figure out how to make it safe and comfortable for somebody to help you.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.