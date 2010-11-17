INSTANT MBA: CEOs Should Put Their Positions Up For A Vote

Today’s lesson comes from Arkadi Kuhlmann, chairman and president of ING Direct USA:



“I’ve been the CEO for 10 years. In December, I’m asking the employees again, would you vote for me to serve with you another year? And all my colleagues think I’m nuts, and the board thinks I’m nuts. But I don’t want to serve here unless I’ve got the commitment of people genuinely wanting me to serve…

The difficulty is getting people to interpret why I do this vote. I want people to get two things from this. One is that I don’t take the job for granted. And, No. 2, that I’m willing to be accountable to them, not because I work for them in a broader sense, but I’ve got to walk the talk, right? So if I keep walking around saying all the time that our associates are so important, then why don’t they have a say in terms of whether or not I’m leading.”

– Arkadi Kuhlmann, chairman and president of ING Direct USA

