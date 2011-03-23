INSTANT MBA: CEOs Are Only As Good As Their Teams

Today’s advice comes from former point guard Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr., CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises:



“You are only as good as your team. No one can do every deal alone.”

“Other entrepreneurs should define what winning is to them and then tell their management team or their company what they expect and what he or she wants to see happen—and that everybody has to work as one.”

