INSTANT MBA: Don't Fall Into A Sophomore Slump After The First Success

Today’s advice comes from Caterina Fake, co-founder of Flickr and Hunch.



“People tend to be more wary of taking risks the second time around. Don’t fall into that sophomore slump.

“If you built a successful company the first time, it’s really important not to fall into the trap of resting on your laurels and doing the same thing the next time.

“It’s stepping into the unknown that enables you to create something fresh, new and innovative.”

