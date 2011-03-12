INSTANT MBA: Businesses Have A Responsibility To Help Solve The World's Problems

Today’s lesson comes from Microsoft founder Bill Gates:



“Businesses have an important role to play in solving big problems.

“It’s great to see companies devoting a small part of their top people’s time to solving those problems.

“For instance, some pharmaceutical companies have been very generous in having some of their best researchers work on drugs for diseases that mainly affect the developing world. That’s a great example, and I hope more companies follow it.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.