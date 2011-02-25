INSTANT MBA: Build A Brand That People Will Talk About With Their Friends

AP



Today’s lesson comes from Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks:

“There’s a network effect for anything to do with trust. Once something starts going around and being considered trustworthy in a particular arena, and you meet someone and they say ‘I heard this is trustworthy,’ then all of a sudden it reconfirms your suspicion that the thing is trustworthy.So that’s why brand is so important, just as it is with anything you have to trust.”

