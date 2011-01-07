INSTANT MBA: Being Sort Of Right About Your Customer Targets Is Better Than Being Completely Wrong

Judith Aquino

Anthony Tjan

Today’s lesson comes from Anthony Tjan, CEO of Cue Ball and Vice Chairman of Parthenon:

“The key to any successful customer-driven strategy is to understand the dynamic sub-segments that make up the average, and then develop the right products, the right prices, and the right go-to-market plans for each of those sub-segments.

We’re not saying you need perfect sub-segmentation. There’s no such thing as “perfect” — just as we’ve learned over the years there’s no such thing as “average.” Be approximately correct about the top sub-segments to target, rather than precisely incorrect about the average.”

 

