INSTANT MBA: Being Sort Of Right About Your Customer Targets Is Better Than Being Completely Wrong

Today’s lesson comes from Anthony Tjan, CEO of Cue Ball and Vice Chairman of Parthenon:



“The key to any successful customer-driven strategy is to understand the dynamic sub-segments that make up the average, and then develop the right products, the right prices, and the right go-to-market plans for each of those sub-segments.

We’re not saying you need perfect sub-segmentation. There’s no such thing as “perfect” — just as we’ve learned over the years there’s no such thing as “average.” Be approximately correct about the top sub-segments to target, rather than precisely incorrect about the average.”

