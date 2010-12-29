INSTANT MBA: Get A Lot Of Attention AND Deliver Significant Value By Keeping A Broad Business Picture In Mind

Photo: Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Today’s lesson comes from Randy Komisar, author of The Monk and the Riddle and partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers:“Mercenary entrepreneurs—today disproportionately running consumer-web businesses—are young, aggressive and ambitious people, which are all good qualities, but they have no broad picture or purpose. They are getting lots of ‘eyeballs’ and ‘users’ but aren’t delivering any significant value.



Missionary entrepreneurs—more often found running life sciences, green technology, infrastructure or deep sciences businesses—have a bigger goal beyond just making money. For missionaries, it is not about buying low and selling high or getting out quickly; it’s about building something sustainable so that you can have the kind of impact you want and accomplish your greater purpose.

The purpose can become so core to your business that it can survive well after you have left the company.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.