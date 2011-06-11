INSTANT MBA: Be Your Weird Self And Forget What Others Think

Photo: Chris Sacca

Today’s advice comes from Chris Sacca, investor, private equity principal and entrepreneur, from his commencement speech at the University of Minnesota, courtesy of Businessweek.”It’s time to close your e-mail and write out your to-do list. I don’t just mean your to-do list for work. I mean the big to-do list for your life. What do you want to get done?”



“The most successful people I know live off of their to-do lists … the most important piece of advice I can give you on the path to happiness is not just be yourself, but be your weird self. It takes too much energy to be anything but your weird self.”

“We spend too much of our lives trying to live up to the expectations of others. We buy things we don’t really want with money we don’t really have to impress people we don’t really care about. Forget that. Forget what other people think.”

Sacca also told students to not settle with playing offence and just being involved, but aspire to provoke and inspire others to be involved as well.

