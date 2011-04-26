INSTANT MBA: Be Both A Founder And An Employee

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Today’s advice comes from GroupMe Founder Steve Martocci.“Balancing founder stuff on top of your actual responsibilities [is

tough].

“There are days where I don’t get to do a lot of product work, which is really hard. The last couple of weeks during some of these launches and South By Southwest, there has been a lot of founder stuff.

“…Make sure you spend time on what you’re good at; make sure you can isolate and block out time when you know you need to do that stuff.”



Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.