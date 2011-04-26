INSTANT MBA: Be Both A Founder And An Employee

Alana Horowitz
GroupMe cofounder Steve Martocci

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Today’s advice comes from GroupMe Founder Steve Martocci.“Balancing founder stuff on top of your actual responsibilities [is
tough].

“There are days where I don’t get to do a lot of product work, which is really hard. The last couple of weeks during some of these launches and South By Southwest, there has been a lot of founder stuff.

“…Make sure you spend time on what you’re good at; make sure you can isolate and block out time when you know you need to do that stuff.”

