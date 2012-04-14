INSTANT MBA: Be A Transparent Leader, Not A Mysterious One

Photo: Youtube/DorieClark

Today’s advice comes from Dorie Clark’s column at the Harvard Business Review:“Succession is made harder by a towering and mysterious personality. And, even more importantly, there’s no formula for becoming charismatic. You could try to model others — emulating [Steve] Jobs’ cool reserve, exacting standards, and mercurial temper, for instance. But the nuances are subtle; you’re just as likely to come off as aloof or entitled, rather than intriguing.”



Meanwhile, transparency can help you gain employees’ respect, protect against corporate mistakes and attract like-minded talent, says Clark, a strategy consultant who has worked with businesses ranging from Google to Yale University.

“Whether it’s in person (through speeches, meetings, or one-on-one interactions) or leveraging social media, it’s more essential than ever for leaders to embrace transparency,” she said.

