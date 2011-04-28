INSTANT MBA: Be 100% Honest With Employees During Tough Times

Today’s advice comes from Charles “Ed” Haldeman Jr, CEO of Freddie Mac.



“We have 6,000 employees, and when they read headlines talking about a wind-down, they naturally get anxious, and that’s a management challenge.

“The way we’ve handled that is to be very visible, open and transparent. We talked to them about what was in the Treasury paper, what was not and how it impacted our strategy.

“We had an open-mike Q&A, and some very thoughtful questions were presented.”

