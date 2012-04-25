INSTANT MBA: Know How To Make Your Company Appear More Successful Than It Is

Photo: Daniel Goodman/Business insider

Today’s advice comes from Corcoran Group Founder Barbara Corcoran via Inc.:“I always worked day in and day out making my company look bigger than it actually was, more successful than it actually was, a specialist in something that it didn’t have.”



Corcoran, who founded the real estate firm, Corcoran Group, said she got to where she is today by overselling her company and controlling the conversation.

In one example, she bought a 30-week ad campaign in the New York Times Magazine, which featured a photo of some of her employees under the heading “The Power Brokers of Corcoran Group.” The image stuck and nearly two years later, three people from her company were profiled in the magazine in an article about power brokers in New York.

She continued to build a name for the company by strategically sending out reports about real estate market trends and articles about hot topics to the media. Eventually, she was being quoted in tons of articles, citing her as an expert.

“The meek never inherit the earth. It’s the big mouth that takes the earth.”

