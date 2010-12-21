INSTANT MBA: Avoid Poor First Impressions By Doing Your Homework

Today’s lesson comes from Anthony Tjan, CEO of Cue Ball and vice chairman of Parthenon:



“Poor first impressions are avoidable. I’m amazed by some of the really unfortunate mistakes that people make during important first meetings…The secret to avoiding these mistakes is to spend time preparing before the meeting.

In today’s hyper-connected world, there’s no excuse for not learning as much as possible about whom you are meeting and their company. It’s the basic mental training you need to do before ‘game day.'”

