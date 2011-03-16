INSTANT MBA: Attitude Trumps Skill

Today’s lesson comes from Romil Bahl, president and CEO of PRGX, a data mining and audit recovery firm:



“The word I like to use is ‘attitude.’ I say this almost in an exaggerated fashion, but just to make the point, I almost want to take attitude before skill — the right attitude, the right desire to get it done and never give in.

“I feel like good, smart people in the neighbourhood of the skill set we need will do better every time than the expert that may have done it four times before but is showing up with sort of a laissez-faire attitude.

“Are you going to make an effort to fit and to be part of the winning team and to help us win?”

