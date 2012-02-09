INSTANT MBA: Assemble A Dream Team

Photo: YouTube/KotterInternational1

Today’s advice comes from Dennis Goin’s column at Forbes.“Leaders cannot implement new strategies on their own. As one former first lady said, “It takes a village.” Or as we at Kotter International like to say, “It takes a guiding coalition.”



“That coalition—a powerful enthusiastic team of volunteers from across an organisation—is a crucial tool for leaders looking to put new strategies into effect and transform their organisations. And deciding who should take part in the guiding coalition is essential.”

Goin, who once worked as a high school principal, helps advise companies make strategic changes through his current role as executive engagement leader at Kotter International, a corporate consulting firm.

Goin says you should focus on finding a diverse group, while avoiding unfocused or selfish individuals, when assembling a coalition. The best dream team will include creative and innovative people, who will in turn spark ideas in others.

“Loading your team with free thinkers can help to generate the sort of novel ideas necessary for success in today’s rapidly changing business world.”

