INSTANT MBA: As A Big Picture Person, You'll Make Mistakes

Today’s advice comes from Glassybaby’s founder Lee Rhodes at Entrepreneur:“As an entrepreneur, you’re probably a big picture person and the details aren’t as important, but they will be and they will come back to haunt you.”



Rhodes says she made a lot of mistakes at the beginning of starting her hand-blown glass holder business because she didn’t have anyone to break it down for her. Instead, she listened to people who didn’t really understand the vision of her company.

Glassybaby started in Seattle and has now expanded to locations in several cities, including New York City. The company donates 10 per cent of its sales to help cancer patients with high costs during chemotherapy. Rhodes was chosen as Entrepreneur of 2011 by Entrepreneur Magazine.

“If you’re not good at [details], make sure you have someone beside you that is as you grow.”

