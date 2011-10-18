INSTANT MBA: Accept That You Can't Control Every Little Thing

By chicagourbanleague on YouTube



Today’s advice comes from Chicago Urban League President and CEO Andrea Zopp’s profile in the Chicago Tribune: “There’s a lot of ambiguity in running an organisation because there’s a lot of things you can’t control, and I’m struggling with that … I don’t like responding; I like driving. Obviously you can do that as a CEO, but you can only do so much of it.”

A former prosecutor, Zopp transitioned to the corporate world and held posts at Exelon Corporation, Sears Holdings, and Sara Lee. In her legal post, she oversaw 900 attorneys and managed a $75 million budget — laying a solid foundation for her future business and nonprofit leadership.

Known among her colleagues as a tough leader, Zopp admits she struggles with the variability and unpredictability that goes along with leading any organisation. But over the years, she has learned — and continues to learn — how to surrender control and be proactive.

Still, as demonstrated by her dabbling in a variety of different fields, Zopp embraces reinvention. She, and many current and former coworkers, see that trait as one that will guarantee success for any company she leads.

