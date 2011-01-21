INSTANT MBA: An Email Marketing Strategy Should Be In A Business Model From The Very Beginning

Dan Frommer, Business Insider



Today’s lesson comes from Andrew Mason, founder and CEO of Groupon:“Most of the business we do is though our email list. It’s important to think about your marketing strategy as part of the actual model of your business and email as part of it from the very beginning.

Driving people to this email list so it’s not something that they just show up one day, say that’s not for me, and then never come back. It’s better to get them to look at it five times; the chances will be much higher that they’re going to find something they like. Email makes it possible to do that when you’re actually pushing something out.”

