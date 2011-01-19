INSTANT MBA: Actually, Disagreements Are Awesome Because They Produce The Best Results

Today’s lesson comes from Robin Domeniconi, senior vice president and chief brand officer for the Elle Group:



“If you get people talking and challenging each other, you’re going to have the ability to arrive at the right decision so much quicker and so much easier.

I just make it so it’s a human environment. I’m not going to motivate by fear, but I’m going to motivate by saying: ‘Let’s win. This is going to be so much fun to figure out. Let’s figure it out together.'”

