INSTANT MBA: Accept That People Might Not Do Things The Same Way You Would

Today’s lesson comes from Shivan S. Subramaniam, chairman and C.E.O. of FM Global, a commercial and industrial property insurer.



“People don’t necessarily do things the way you would do them. And if they don’t follow precisely the way you think about something, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re wrong. That took some maturity to understand — also, that not everybody will behave the way you behave.

But the bigger picture is to make very sure that everybody in the company has the same goal in mind. That was always the more important thing I learned over time. It matters less what people do or how they do it, but do we all agree on the same goals.”

– Shivan S. Subramaniam, chairman and C.E.O. of FM Global

