INSTANT MBA: A Great Leadership Team Is Made Up Of Four Personalities

Today’s tip comes from Paul Mauritz, president and C.E.O. of software company VMware.

“I think that in any great leadership team, you find at least four personalities.

You need to have somebody who is a strategist or visionary, who sets the goals for where the organisation needs to go. You need to have somebody who is the classic manager – somebody who takes care of the organisation. You need a champion for the customer. Then, lastly, you need the enforcer.

Really great teams are where you have a group of people who provide those functions and who respect each other and, equally importantly, both know who they are and who they are not.”

– Paul Maritz, president and C.E.O. of VMware.

