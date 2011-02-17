INSTANT MBA: A Great CEO Is More Important Than A Logo, Tagline Or Campaign

Today’s lesson comes from Naveen Jain, founder and CEO of Intelius:





“If you’re not making a connection between your voice and views as a CEO, and your company’s brand, you’ll become a corporate dinosaur.

Think of Steve Jobs and Apple Computer, or Jeff Bezos at Amazon, execs who truly live and breathe their brands. The presence and voice of the CEO is now more important to branding than the right logo, tagline or campaign.”

