INSTANT MBA: Don't Get Ahead Of Yourself, If You're Too Eager You'll Launch Products Before They're Ready

Today’s lesson comes from Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind, the snack bar maker:“Every Monday, I meet with our president, John Leahy, who has 30 years of business experience. It takes two hours, and we go over everything — finance, operations, sales, marketing, manufacturing. I hired him last February. In retrospect, I should have hired a president earlier.



I’m not a terrible manager, but my problem is that I don’t pace

myself. There were times early on when I wanted to launch products

fast, even if, say, the packaging design wasn’t quite finalised.

John just instituted a process in which every six months we examine

what worked, what didn’t, what we accomplished, and where we fell

short. It’s so simple but effective.”

