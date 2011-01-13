INSTANT MBA: A Company Should Be Guided By Sherpas, Not Friends And Families

Today’s lesson comes from Alexa von Tobel, founder and CEO of LearnVest, a personal finance site for women:



“When you climb Mount Everest, you want to be guided by Sherpas.”

“You want a bunch of people around who are pros– they’ve done this before and can give you advice. For LearnVest, I wanted to surround myself with entrepreneurs and VCs who had worked with successful startups.”

“Start out by creating an advisory board composed of successful people, and don’t be afraid to give them equity. They will most likely know some helpful short cuts and be able to offer connections to other experienced people.”

For more about Alexa von Tobel, check out her exclusive interviews with Business Insider:

Are Women Worse Than Men At Managing Money?

LearnVest founder: Here’s How To Close $4 Million In Funding In 4 Weeks >>

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.