INSTANT MBA: A Brand Will Never Be Smart, Creative, Or Fun If You Worry About Every Detail

Today’s lesson comes from Trevor Edwards, Global Brand & Category Management Vice President of Nike:



‘“Our model focuses really on getting the best message to that consumer in the most holistic way. And, within that, we’re going to take some things that we know work. And we’re going to take some things that we’re still trying out.

But we don’t sit there and try to measure all the different pieces. We try and see how the whole thing works…Consumers expect brands to be smart and creative and fun. And if you try to measure it all the way, you might never get there.”

