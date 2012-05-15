INSTANT MBA: Company Culture Will Help You Through The Growing Pains

Photo: Aaron Rudenstine

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Aaron Rudenstine, co-founder and president of CityMaps:“In a small organisation, there’s nothing more important than culture. People tend to get fired up about their jobs when there’s a dialogue that’s trustworthy, friendly and doesn’t require a intermediator or moderator.”



This is especially crucial at the beginning of forming any company when you’re dealing with growing pains, Rudenstine says about his company CityMaps, which provides a social interactive map with aggregated information about local businesses.

The Harvard-grad tell us that when you grow from three to 15 people in a short amount of time, it can be challenging for everyone in the company and personal connections help to pull the company through during these hard times.

“The personal connections that I forge with people I work with are really important to me. If you can create a culture where there’s trust, respect and open dialogue, everything will run a lot more smoothly.”

