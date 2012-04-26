INSTANT MBA: You Don't Have To Be The Boss To Start Acting Like One

Photo: Screengrab

Today’s advice comes from Riley Gibson, the co-founder and CEO of Napkin Labs, via his column for Inc.: “Even if you’re not the boss, you should be acting like one. I’m not sure where it started, but a little saying has surfaced at our office that I think is great: ‘Be the CEO of everything you do.’ “



Putting a new spin on the saying, Gibson tells his team that if they’re going to do something, they need to do it right and take pride in it.

He says that this mantra encourages employees to take charge and gives them “the confidence boost they need to start running towards challenges and doing great things.” It also produces more efficient results.

“Our saying also sets a tone for expectations. No matter how small the task or role, approaching it with the mindset of a CEO drives great work and awesome results. After all, would the CEO let inefficiencies and missed objectives go unnoticed? When everyone considers themselves a business leader, they realise their role can result in a better company, better brand, better office environment, and maybe — if it’s the first day of an internship — better coffee.”

