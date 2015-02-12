Make a gourmet Valentine's Day dinner in no time with this contraption [28% off]

Not everyone has unlimited time during the day to prepare fancy meals for our significant others.

But it would still be nice to make an effort on Valentine’s Day. At least.

This year, we recommend checking out the Vacu Vin’s Instant Marinating Container. Although marinating meats and vegetables typically takes hours, this contraption gets the job done in as little as ten minutes.

When making dinner, put your food in the container, cover it with your preferred marinade or seasoning, and seal the lid. Afterwards, use the large pump to get the air out of the container. This will open the pores of the food and marinate it quickly.

The marinating container holds 2.5 quarts, and can double as a food-storage container.

Vacu Vin Instant Marinating Container: $US39.99 $US28.93 [28% OFF]



