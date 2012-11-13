Best Ad Of The Day: Security Cam Footage Of An Apple Store Robbery Gone Wrong

Swedish glass company Glasjouren wants you to know just how fast their window repair service is. So fast, in fact, that its glass replacement service can foil an attempted robbery of what appears to be an Apple store.



Ad agency Masscreation created the spot. The tagline at the end translates to “lightning-fast changes.” It’s Business Insider’s ad of the day:



