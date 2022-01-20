Sydney instant delivery service Milkrun is speeding ahead of its competitors with a $75 million raise to expand nationwide

Milkrun has raised $75 million to expand across the country.

It joins competitors Voly and Send in the race to gain early market share in the emerging ‘instant delivery’ sector.

Founder and chief executive Dany Milham said the model represents the future for grocery delivery.

Sydney-based instant delivery grocery service Milkrun has raised $75 million to expand across the country as the race between Australia’s instant delivery startups accelerates.

The company’s founder and chief executive Dany Milham says the cash will fuel the company’s expansion from Sydney’s inner city suburbs across greater Sydney and into other Australian cities.

“The amount of money we’ve been able to raise from high profile funds over the last few months is a testament to our phenomenal growth and market leadership in the category,” Milham said.

Launched in September 2021 by Milham, who previously co-founded direct-to–consumer mattress company Koala, the start-up offers 10-minute delivery of supermarket items and fresh produce at retail prices rather than an inflated delivery cost.

While established delivery platforms like UberEats and Deliveroo pass costs on to the customer, Milkrun currently absorbs the additional costs of labour involved in delivery.

The Series A funding round, led by Tiger Global Management with Airtree, Skip and Grok, follows the startup’s initial $11 million for its Seed round only six months ago in June 2021.

Milkrun founder Dany Milham believes his company is set to “redefine” how Australians shop

Milkrun is one of a raft of local companies emulating startups that have seen supercharged growth internationally on the back of a hyperlocal delivery model, powered by riders hired by the company as employees rather than independent contractors.

The most successful of these, German-based Gorillas, is now armed with more than $1 billion in funding since launching 18 months ago. However it has quickly been joined by others.

Getir is among the most notable in Europe, with catchments across Turkey, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and France, while JOKR, which only launched this year, is trying to export the model to Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Brazil.

Locally, three key players have emerged, including Send, which currently operates in both Sydney and Melbourne, and Voly, which raised $18 million in seed funding from a raise led by Sequoia’s Indian arm late last year to expand from its current Sydney base.

While Milkrun services 35 suburbs, Voly currently has a network of 42 dispatch centres across Sydney’s inner-city suburbs.

In a sign of its rapid pace of expansion, the company listed 26 suburbs as of mid-December last year.

Milkrun, in the mould of the nascent ‘instant delivery’ model, delivers groceries to customers in 10 minutes or less by operating a network of local warehouses, known as dark stores, that stock around 1,500 to 2,000 grocery items.

By controlling the location and stock, the delivery ecosystem is localised, enabling its e-bike-riding delivery workers to massively reduce delivery times.

It’s also built around a workforce of employees, in contrast to the independent contractor model that is facing increasingly forceful legislative pushback in Australia.

The company also employs all staff and riders on a casual, part-time or full-time basis, giving them the benefits of super, sick leave, health benefits and insurance.

The model stands to benefit the startups as Australia follows the UK and the US, among others, in tightening the laws governing the gig economy with a specific focus on protecting the rights of delivery workers.

Since Menulog announced it would transition its delivery riders to an employee award scheme — the first in the country — the Fair Work Commission (FWC) has been assessing how to best classify workers in the “on demand delivery industry”.

On Tuesday, Victoria released a new draft of minimum standards to protect workers in the gig economy.

Milkrun, which claims it has enjoyed double digit growth every week since launch, has benefitted from the surge in the use of delivery services since the start of the pandemic.

Jackie Vullinghs, partner at AirTree Ventures, an early investor in Milkrun, said the company’s rapid growth potential was immediately apparent.

“Since we invested in Milkrun’s Seed round, Dany and the team have had their heads down, focusing on what matters the most — reimagining the grocery shopping experience and delighting their customers in the process,” Vullinghs said.

“What they’ve achieved between then and now is nothing short of incredible. They’ve become one of the fastest-growing startups in our portfolio,” he said.

“Working with this team is like living life on fast-forward, and we couldn’t be more excited to double down in this round.”