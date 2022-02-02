These two teenagers just broke Australia’s pre-seed funding record. Now they have $2.2 million to change the way we shop online. Photo: Supplied

Brisbane-based e-commerce startup Instant has scored $2.2 million in pre-seed funding, a new Australian record.

The company was founded by two teenagers in April last year, with a view to make shopping online “fun” to reduce the number of abandoned carts faced by retailers.

Blackbird partner Niki Scevak said a tool like Instant, or any other that can reduce friction faced by shoppers online, is “invaluable”.

Instant, an e-commerce startup founded by two teenagers based in Brisbane, has just taken claim to Australia’s largest ever pre-seed funding round, with a score of $2.2 million. Now, the duo behind the company want to streamline the online checkout experience.

The record-breaking round was led by Blackbird, and attracted contributions from serious backers like Zip Co’s Larry Diamond, TEN13, Reinventure, the Accel Ventures scout fund, and Tinder’s founder Justin Mateen, among a few others.

Instant was founded by Brisbane teenagers Liam Millward and William Gao — aged just 18 and 19 respectively — with a view to streamline the e-commerce checkout process with hopes to make buying online more “fun” and “rewarding” for Gen Z shoppers.

For Millward and Gao, the pitch is a simple one: standardise and improve billions of different checkout infrastructures, making them hassle-free and, maybe, even fun. They say that the solution offered by Instant would see businesses at the mercy of fewer abandoned carts as a result.

“Instant will empower sellers to ensure they have the opportunity to win, not just at checkout, but across data, payments, social commerce, and more, making buying online fun, rewarding and instant for their Gen Z shoppers,” Gao said.

“This is much more than a faster checkout — we are building the instantaneous payment layer of the internet, giving merchants the infrastructure they need to simplify and significantly uplift their sales.”

The idea is an easy one to get behind in an extremely congested space rammed with retailers desperate to leverage even a millisecond of consumer attention. Blackbird partner Niki Scevak said a tool like Instant, or any other that can reduce friction faced by shoppers online, is “invaluable ”.

“In the most competitive market for attention that we have ever seen, tools that reduce cognitive load on consumers and allow merchants to seamlessly convert purchase intent are invaluable,” Scevak said.

“Liam was 17 years old when we met him six months ago, and William is only two years his senior. They’ve shown a level of composure, maturity and conviction that would be impressive for founders twice their age.”

The outlook for the duo is ambitious. According to Instant, the vision is to become the market’s go-to checkout infrastructure provider, not merely an alternative.

They hope to build out an ecosystem, similar to ambitions at PayPal, Afterpay, and more recently the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, that recognises a shopper across different store sites, platforms and devices, to offer “one-tap” purchasing ease.

“We’re not just a one-tap checkout though, we’re like an Amazon Marketplace of commerce products for merchants, filling the gaps like ecosystem fraud detection or operational automation,” Gao said.

“Anywhere you complete a transaction, you’ll be simply and easily doing it with Instant,” Millward said.

“Since our recent soft launch, our first sellers have seen an average conversion rate of above 50% through Instant.”

With the new cash reserves, the pair hope to go on a recruitment drive to support a hard launch in the Australian market.