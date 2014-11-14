New 'Instant Makeover' Boob Job Claims To Last 24 Hours And Take 20 Minutes

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS Women are injecting saline into their breasts for an instant, 24-hour lift.

For women who have always been curious about breast enhancement but were too nervous to go under the knife, there’s a new procedure that claims to enlarge breasts for 24 hours.

Dr. Norman M. Rowe, a plastic surgeon in Manhattan, has been injecting saline solution into women’s breasts for five years as a way of temporarily expanding them, according to The New York Times.

It’s being called the “Insta Breast,” and was originally a way for Dr. Rowe’s patients to see what they would look like before they had a breast augmentation. The 20-minute procedure lasts for around 24 hours before the saline — which is essentially salt water — is absorbed by the body.

But now some women are doing it just for an instant lift for parties, vacations, and events like weddings. The cost? Between $US2,500 and $US3,500, according to ABC News.

Compare that to a regular breast augmentation, which typically costs around $US4,200 and requires about two weeks of recovery.

There are some risks to the procedure. Doctors warned ABC News that whenever you insert a needle or scalpel into the skin, there’s a risk of infection, nerve damage, or a hematoma.

Dr. Michael C. Edwards, a plastic surgeon in Las Vegas, told the Times that while he sees no harm in the Insta Breast, it could stretch out the skin. “You’re altering the architecture of the breast,” he told the Times. “I would be concerned that you would be taking away some intrinsic support in the breast.”

Dr. Rowe says that he hasn’t seen any infections, just bruising from his clients.

ABC News Screenshot The ‘Before’ and ‘After’ of Kali Goodwin’s Insta Breast procedure.

Kali Goodwin, a 27-year-old New Yorker, let ABC News follow her to her appointment. “It’s my boyfriend’s and my fifth anniversary,” she explained to the camera. “I got this really great dress and I’m kind of hoping at year five this will be a bigger night than most.”

After a successful first procedure, she is now considering a second Insta Breast lift to make sure she wants to buy a breast augmentation.

“If I’m going to go ahead and spend all the money for an actual surgery what’s another $US3,500 to make myself feel 100% confident with my decision,” she told ABC News.

Watch the full segment on Goodwin’s plastic surgery here.

