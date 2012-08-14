If You Can't Wait For Microsoft Office To Come To The iPad, Try This Instead

InstallFree lets you run desktop apps on any device.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

It feels like we’ve been waiting an eternity for Microsoft to bring its suite of Office apps to the iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. While Office is expected to launch on the iPad (finally!) in November, other devices will be left out of the fun.



That’s why apps like CloudOn, which runs a virtual desktop version of Office on touchscreen devices, has become so popular.

Bouncing off the CloudOn idea is a new web service called InstallFree Nexus. Unlike CloudOn, Nexus isn’t an app that you download to your device. The whole thing is run within the browser, which means it works on practically anything: desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It doesn’t matter what operating system you’re using.

Click here for screenshots of InstallFree Nexus running on the iPad >

Like CloudOn, Nexus runs the full version of Microsoft Office virtually in your web browser. It also comes with some handy tools like an on-screen virtual mouse pad and a touchscreen keyboard loaded with more PC-like function keys.

Nexus relies on third-party cloud services such as Dropbox, Box, and Google Drive to store all your stuff. Nothing is saved to your device’s internal storage.

I’ve been using Nexus for a few days now. And the service works very well. My only gripes are that you must have an Internet connection to use it and you need to rely on Dropbox or another service to access your files. Hopefully an offline mode comes soon.

And as you can imagine, the desktop version of Office isn’t exactly touchscreen-friendly. Luckily, tools like the on-screen mouse pad and enhanced keyboard are there to help, but it’s still not as optimal as a version of Office that’s designed entirely for a tablet or smartphone.

InstallFree Nexus is free to try for 60 days. After that it costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. (You’re paying for the rights to use Office.) There’s also an option for students and academics that costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

