Facebook Moved All Your Instagram Photos And You Didn't Even Notice

Over the last year, Facebook transferred all of Instagram’s more than 20 billion photos (yes, including yours) from Amazon’s cloud computing service to Facebook’s personal data center, Wired reports.

Facebook started to move Instagram to its personal data center about a year after acquiring the company in 2012 in a process that it has dubbed the “Instagration.”

Although this wasn’t the first time Facebook has transferred services it bought into its own data centres, it was by far the most massive undertaking, especially because the company didn’t want to temporarily shut down Instagram to make it happen. (There was a brief outage in April, but Instagram’s engineers insist it was unrelated to the data transfer.)

You never knew that your photo data was getting moved from one end of the country to the other, but it was an extremely complicated process for a small team of dedicated engineers. Facebook told Wired it made the switch so that Instagram could run more efficiently. Instagram now also has access to some of Facebook’s data analyzation and spam fighting tools.

For more details about the long, arduous process, check out the Wired piece here.

