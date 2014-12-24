Americans Are Celebrating Plummeting Gas Prices On Instagram

The average price of a gallon of gas in the US has dropped to its lowest level in almost five and half years, according to a recent Lundberg survey.

The survey found that the highest price of gas was recorded at $US2.82 in Long Island and the lowest was at $US2.06 per gallon in Tusla. The price drops have not gone unnoticed.

On Instagram, users are passing around photos of the incredibly low prices at gas stations across America, using the hashtag #gasprices. Based on the postings, gas prices may not be done dropping. There are numerous photos of gas stations with gas prices below $US2.00.

Here are just a few of the posts: