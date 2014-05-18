The Most Popular Instagram Hashtags For Each Day Of The Week

If you’ve ever been confused by one of the many, many, hashtags you’ve seen floating around on Instagram, here’s a quick starter guide to some of the most popular ones for every day of the week.

#ManCrushMonday (or #MCM)

Man Crush Monday or #MCM is a hashtag for men and women. Guys can post pictures of themselves and girls have an excuse to upload pictures of their celebrity crushes. Lots of times, you see photos of boyfriends and husbands. Instagram currently shows 44 million photos tagged with #MCM.

#TransformationTuesday (or #TT)

Here’s a good one. #TransformationTuesday is a good peek at people’s progress with personal goals, be it fitness or otherwise. There are tons of before and after photos. Some of the photos can potentially be NSFW as there are varying body parts in their pre and post-transformation glory.

#WomenCrushWednesday (or #WCW)

Like #MCM, #WCW is a place for guys to post pictures of the women in their lives, celebrities or otherwise. There are 70 million tags with #WCW on Instagram.

#ThrowbackThursday (or #TBT)

The most popular day of the week hashtag with over 200 million tags. On Throwback Thursday, people post cute baby photos of themselves or pictures of them from years past.

#FlashbackFriday (or #FF)

Similar to #TBT although less popular. There is also #FridayNight to tag what you’re doing on the last day of the work week.

#Caturday

Photos of people and their cats on Saturdays.

#SelfieSunday

Needs no explanation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.