Instagram's 'Millennials of New York' parody account is hilarious and spot-on

If you’re looking for a laugh on Instagram, look no further than “Millennials of New York,” a satirical take on “Humans of New York” that pokes fun at 20-somethings living in Manhattan.

Humans of New York, in case you’re not familiar, is a popular photo series depicting people from all over the New York area. Each photo is paired with a statment from the person in the picture, often words of wisdom or a profound piece of advice. Since its launch, it’s grown into a global phenomenon with 14 million followers, a book, and offshoot projects like the current Humans of Iran.

Millennials of New York, on the other hand, with its captions about the high cost of Soul Cycle classes and dealing with the dreaded real world, is not exactly as sincere.

Here’s an example.



“There’s an epidemic out there and I can’t believe I’m the only person who seems to care about one of the most pressing social issues of our time: people posting sexy selfies on social media with completely unrelated captions,” reads this tongue-in-cheek caption.

Created by Connor Toole and Alec MacDonald, MONY started as an Elite Daily post and then grew into a Facebook page where Toole and MacDonald have racked up over 60,000 fans, the Observer reported. They have also started posting on Instagram, where they have over 20,000 followers.

Check out 14 satirical Instagrams from Millenials of New York.

This 20-something wants Starbucks to hire more baristas with tattoos of Eleanor Roosevelt. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/57hnHoE0LQ/embed/ Width: 658px 'I love coffee, but it's impossible to find a good cup in this city. Starbucks is the worst of all; how do they always manage to spell your name wrong? ...And would it really be so hard for them to hire more employees with tortoise shell glasses, red hair as vibrant as their lipstick, and a stunning shoulder tattoo of Eleanor Roosevelt throwing a tomahawk? I just hate these big corporations.' Here, MONY pokes fun at the food photography trend. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6fxCamk0N0/embed/ Width: 658px 'My friends are always like 'Rachel, how do you not get fat when you eat so much?' The thing is, I have a really fast metabolism, which is lucky I guess. I also never eat the food. I just photograph it.' Shopping local is important, according to this woman. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/57hwJFk0Ll/embed/ Width: 658px 'It's just so important to me that I know where the stuff I buy is being farmed and who is doing the work. That's why I'm proud to say my weed guy lives in my building and the weed I smoke is sourced from a secret roof garden in Queens, as it should be.' Mums on Facebook are also a popular topic. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/65lYJZE0J_/embed/ Width: 658px 'My mum is always yelling at me for not teaching her how to use technology. And she's right. I don't. Whenever I help her, I instantly regret it. I taught her to use Facebook a couple years ago, and now all she does is comment 'U GUYS WERE SO GOOD TOGETHER' on old pictures of me and my ex.' Working in an office is 'just like 'Mad Men,'' according to this millennial. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6aZkqHk0Nx/embed/ Width: 658px 'I'm proud to say I work in an office doing 'Business Stuff' like my dad. The people here pay me according to how long I can handle being bored without losing concentration, or shouting. Also, I get to wear a tie. It's just like 'Mad Men.' So, yes, I am very happy.' Millennials love memes, especially animal memes. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6NvXy9E0Es/embed/ Width: 658px 'Whether it's Grumpy Cat's malformed jawbones or Lil Bub's total lack of teeth, people just can't get enough of broken animals! This little guy has diabetes. Type 2. He's gonna be huge.' In college, this guys was 'the most talented Christian rapper' around. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6XuPEuk0Kc/embed/ Width: 658px 'I want to believe in God, but as I get older, it's harder and harder for me to hold onto my faith. Back in college, I was super religious. In fact, my pastor told me I was the most talented Christian rapper he'd ever seen.' Don't let her Coachella chic outfit fool you, she's never been to a music festival. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/57gkSeE0JU/embed/ Width: 658px 'I buy passes for music festivals and post them on Instagram before reselling them so people think I have a social life. I've actually never been to one.' For this young woman, Instagram likes feel like 'a purifying, healing light.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/57fpmUE0Hl/embed/ Width: 658px 'After realising nobody was going to solve my problems for me, I went to the zoo and paid $US80 to take a picture with a penguin wearing a tiny sweater. I posted it on Instagram and it got 123 likes! 123!! I suddenly felt like my life had been filled with a purifying, healing light.' This guy's white friends wont stop telling him that 'they aren't racist.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6Vbjo6E0Au/embed/ Width: 658px 'I have a lot of white friends. I like them, but they're obsessed with trying to convince me that they aren't racist.' Netflix. Saving relationships since 2007. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6p8rDfE0P2/embed/ Width: 658px 'My girlfriend and I have been together for 3 years, and we couldn't have done it without Netflix. A decade ago we would have definitely broken up by now, but with Netflix streaming, it's amazing, we barely even have to think about how much we hate each other.' This millennial is very concerned with a 'pressing social issue ... people posting sexy selfies.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5-Y7ywk0AN/embed/ Width: 658px 'There's an epidemic out there and I can't believe I'm the only person who seems to care about one of the most pressing social issues of our time: people posting sexy selfies on social media with completely unrelated captions. If I see one more picture of a butt in the mirror of a cruise ship bathroom with the caption 'Love my family!!! ‪#‎namaste‬' I'm going to set a national park on fire.' Friendly reminder: refugees and referees are not the same things. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/57gUoBk0I5/embed/ Width: 658px 'Like, I keep misreading 'refugee' as 'referee.' And suddenly I'm like 'Why isn't anyone doing anything about all these displaced referees? We need them for sports! Let them get visas!'' This guy is all for supporting women, as long as they're thin. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6A-phGE0MB/embed/ Width: 658px 'I'm a feminist, ok? ... Personally, I would be overjoyed with a female president if she's not fat.'

