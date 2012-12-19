Instagram’s Latest App Update Fixed My Biggest Pet Peeve, And People Hate It

As a long time user of Instagram, I have come to loathe a certain thing that people do on the service. No, it’s not duckface or Throwback Thursdays. It’s not even the fact that most people will never know that tilt shift was originally about fixing perspective, not decreasing depth of field.



No, it is the people that insist on publishing photos in their standard, rectangular 3:2 ratio to Instagram. Instagram is a service that is designed completely around the traditional 620/120 square medium format film that used to shoot through the vintage cameras that its filters emulate. Yet, people insist on choosing an image and zoooooooming out so that you can see the whole thing left to right, creating two big black bars along the sides of their image.

