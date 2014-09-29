Instagram Co-Founder Kevin Systrom Joins The Board Of Walmart

Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom is joining the board of Walmart, according to an SEC filing.

The photo app creator isn’t the only tech executive on the company’s board; Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer joined Walmart’s board in 2012. He’ll be working on Walmart’s technology and eCommerce committee.

Here’s the filing:

Effective September 26, 2014, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (“Walmart”) appointed Kevin Systrom as a director of Walmart. Mr. Systrom is also expected to serve on the Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee and on the Technology and eCommerce Committee of the Board. There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Systrom and any other persons or entities pursuant to which Mr. Systrom was appointed as a director. Upon his appointment to the Board, Mr. Systrom became entitled to a prorated portion of the non-management directors’ compensation for the term ending on the date of Walmart’s 2015 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. The components of Walmart’s non-management director compensation were disclosed in Walmart’s proxy statement dated April 23, 2014 relating to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on June 6, 2014. As part of his non-management director compensation, on September 26, 2014, Mr. Systrom received a prorated stock award in the amount of 1,586 shares of Walmart common stock. Mr. Systrom will also receive a prorated portion of the $US75,000 annual retainer payable to non-management directors, as well as a prorated portion of the additional $US15,000 annual retainer payable to non-management directors who serve on more than one standing committee of the Board. These annual retainers will be paid quarterly in arrears through the 2015 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, and Mr. Systrom may elect to receive these retainers in cash or Walmart common stock, defer in stock units, defer in an interest bearing account, or receive in any combination thereof.

