14 Awesome Snapshots From Some Of Instagram's Coolest Travel Photographers

Instagram is perfect for documenting your own favourite spots, but it also gives you an awesome way to discover new places through the photography of others.
Expert Vagabond listed a handful of travel Instagrammers that are “must follows,” so we checked out their feeds and picked a few of our favourite photos.
There are photographers travelling the world or just exploring their backyards.
Either way, all of the photos are pretty stunning.
We’ve included some of the photos we thought should be shared, and a link at the bottom to the rest of the photographer’s profile.
Have a favourite Instagrammer or a photographer you think should be featured on Business Insider? Let us know! Email a link to [email protected]
This photo, which Brown took in Libya, was part of his book 'Libyan Sugar,' his collection of photographs, essays and written communication with family, friends and colleagues during the 2011 Libyan Revolution.
Gary Arndt's bio on Instagram says he's the '2014 Travel Photographer of the Year.' Take a look at this shot from Antarctica.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.