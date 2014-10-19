14 Awesome Snapshots From Some Of Instagram's Coolest Travel Photographers

AlexInWanderland This photo from @AlexInWanderland makes us want to go on vacation.

Instagram is perfect for documenting your own favourite spots, but it also gives you an awesome way to discover new places through the photography of others.

Expert Vagabond listed a handful of travel Instagrammers that are “must follows,” so we checked out their feeds and picked a few of our favourite photos.

There are photographers travelling the world or just exploring their backyards.

Either way, all of the photos are pretty stunning.

We’ve included some of the photos we thought should be shared, and a link at the bottom to the rest of the photographer’s profile.

Have a favourite Instagrammer or a photographer you think should be featured on Business Insider? Let us know! Email a link to [email protected]

