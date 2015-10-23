Instagram just took one of the best iPhone features and made it so much better

Live Photos was one of the features Apple was most proud of when announcing the new iPhone 6S and 6S Plus a little over a month ago.

Live Photos captures a three-second video clip when you press the shutter button on your iPhone 6S or 6S Plus’ camera app, and it includes audio, which adds life to your photos and memories.

It’s great…if you own an iPhone 6S or 6S Plus.

You can only share Live Photos between other iPhone users (including those with previous generation iPhones) or people with Apple computers and iPads, and you can’t share it to social media yet.

Instagram’s new Boomerang app fixes that problem.

Boomerang captures one-second of video (without audio) when you press the shutter button in the Boomerang app, and anyone can see your Boomerang, whether you have an iPhone or not. The video plays on a loop, sort of like a GIF.

It’s essentially a light version Apple’s Live Photos, but its big advantage is that it’s accessible to everyone, not just those with the latest iPhone.

Check out these Boomerangs, which you can watch from any device with an internet connection. The results are excellent.

This one was shared like a regular link:

My first Boomerang features Joni the cat busting a move pic.twitter.com/xwHgzEKMtY

— Emily Cohn (@emily_cohn) October 22, 2015

This one over Twitter:

Instagram’s latest standalone app Boomerang captures 1-second back-and-forth video loops https://t.co/c38ws6uPue pic.twitter.com/yjsVsc9yVF

— Josh Constine (@JoshConstine) October 22, 2015

And this one directly through Instagram:





Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.