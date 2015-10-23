Instagram has a new app called Boomerang that makes mini-GIFs

Instagram has a new app that lets you take 10 photos in rapid succession and turn them into a short video loop, like a GIF.

It’s called Boomerang, and it’s available for free for the iPhone and Android.

Like Instagram’s other two standalone apps, Hyperlapse and Layout, Boomerang is very straightforward and simple to use. Open the app, take a short burst of photos, and Boomerang will stitch them together into what looks like an animated GIF.

You can shoot in portrait or landscape, and videos — Instagram is calling them “Boomerangs” — can be shared directly to Instagram and Facebook in the app.

Boomerang looks like an Instagram version of Apple’s Live Photos, a feature in the new iPhone 6s that automatically records short snippets before and after a photo is taken to create an animated effect.

