'Thanksgivukkah' Was Instagram's Biggest Day Ever

Take one part Thanksgiving, one part Hanukkah, many parts food and tradition and the result is the biggest day of filtered photography in Instagram history.

According to the app’s blog, Instagram “saw record usage as Instagrammers shared a heaping helping of holiday cheer.”

No exact numbers were released, but it’s also important to note that this is the first holiday season in which Instagram video has been an option for users to capture their turkeys and their menorahs.

“We continue to be inspired by our community,” the official blog post reads, “and are truly humbled that so many of you choose to capture and share your holiday moments on Instagram.”

