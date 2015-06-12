Tour the world's coolest art museum without even leaving your bed

The Musée du Louvre is the most visited art museum in the world — and it also might just be the most Instagrammed.

More than nine million people visited the Louvre in 2014, according to an annual study conducted by The Art Newspaper. That’s nine million opportunities for Valencia-filtered, perfectly square Instagram pictures of some of the world’s finest art.

But some believe the use of cell phone cameras inside museums has gotten out of control. Many museums have started banning cameras and selfie sticks, in an attempt to create a more enjoyable experience for museum-goers hoping to enjoy the artwork without having to peer over dozens of amateur photographers.

In 2005, the Louvre banned all photography, but the museum’s policy has evolved since then. Today, the museum instructs visitors to “respect the collections” and allows non-flash photography inside its permanent exhibits.

Thanks to all the photos, it’s easy to digitally get inside the Louvre without travelling to France. Searching Instagram for hashtags like #louvre, #louvremusuem, or even #louvreselfie will bring up thousands of these pictures featuring works by da Vinci, Bernini, and Michelangelo.

